Peter Frampton Announces 'Do You Feel Like I Do?' Memoir

Book cover art Book cover art

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton will publish his memoir, "Do You Feel Like I Do?", via Hachette Books on October 20. The project sees the guitarist tell the story of his illustrious career and positively resilient life in his own words for the first time, with help from former Rolling Stone editor Alan Light.

"I started playing music so young that I sometimes feel I've lived more than one lifetime already," says Frampton. "This is my journey. All I ever wanted to do was play guitar and it's taken me many different places - physically and mentally. I've been to the moon and back without a rocket, but also to the depths of despair.

"You never stop paying your dues. Failure has been my greatest inspiration. I brush myself off and then I want to 'do it again.' Do You Feel Like I Do?" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





