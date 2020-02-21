.

Peter Frampton Announces 'Do You Feel Like I Do?' Memoir

Bruce Henne | 02-21-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Peter FramptonBook cover art

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton will publish his memoir, "Do You Feel Like I Do?", via Hachette Books on October 20. The project sees the guitarist tell the story of his illustrious career and positively resilient life in his own words for the first time, with help from former Rolling Stone editor Alan Light.

"I started playing music so young that I sometimes feel I've lived more than one lifetime already," says Frampton. "This is my journey. All I ever wanted to do was play guitar and it's taken me many different places - physically and mentally. I've been to the moon and back without a rocket, but also to the depths of despair.

"You never stop paying your dues. Failure has been my greatest inspiration. I brush myself off and then I want to 'do it again.' Do You Feel Like I Do?" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Peter Frampton Announces 'Do You Feel Like I Do?' Memoir

Frampton Comes Alive Enters Grammy Hall Of Fame

Peter Frampton Announce UK Farewell Tour

Video Of Final Song From Peter Frampton's Farewell Tour Goes Online

Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of 'Georgia On My Mind'

Peter Frampton Streams His Version Of 'The Thrill Is Gone'

Peter Frampton Performs At Billy Joel 70th Birthday Show

Peter Frampton Releasing Covers Album Ahead Of Farewell Tour

Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue

Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour

More Peter Frampton News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'- Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup- Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video- Eric Clapton- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'

Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup

Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video

Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Former Guns N' Roses Star Gilby Clarke Talks New Single

The Who To Headline Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit Concert

Peter Frampton Announces 'Do You Feel Like I Do?' Memoir

Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.