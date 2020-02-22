Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'

Debut album cover art Debut album cover art

Stone Sour have continued their online streaming series of early demos versions of songs from their past. This time they shared a demo of "The Wicked".

The studio version of the song was included as a bonus track on the special edition of the group's 2002 self-titled debut album. guitarist Josh Rand offered his thoughts on the demo.

He said, "The Wicked is one of my favorite songs from the Project X demo. I prefer the demo version over the version that's on the self-titled release. I just feel it has a better overall vibe." Listen to the track below:





