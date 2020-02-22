.

Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'

Michael Angulia | 02-22-2020

Stone SourDebut album cover art

Stone Sour have continued their online streaming series of early demos versions of songs from their past. This time they shared a demo of "The Wicked".

The studio version of the song was included as a bonus track on the special edition of the group's 2002 self-titled debut album. guitarist Josh Rand offered his thoughts on the demo.

He said, "The Wicked is one of my favorite songs from the Project X demo. I prefer the demo version over the version that's on the self-titled release. I just feel it has a better overall vibe." Listen to the track below:


