Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'
Stone Sour have continued their online streaming series of early demos versions of songs from their past. This time they shared a demo of "The Wicked".
The studio version of the song was included as a bonus track on the special edition of the group's 2002 self-titled debut album. guitarist Josh Rand offered his thoughts on the demo.
He said, "The Wicked is one of my favorite songs from the Project X demo. I prefer the demo version over the version that's on the self-titled release. I just feel it has a better overall vibe." Listen to the track below:
