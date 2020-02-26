.

Deftones Mixing New Album

K. Wiggins | 02-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

DeftonesInstagram capture

Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham revealed in a new interview that the band's new album is currently being mixed with an eye towards a release in the second half of the year.

Abe spoke about the album to Mixdown. He told them, "It's cool, man. We did things a little bit differently this time.

"We stretched everything out over the course of a couple of years, rather than blasting through in one go. The process has been mixed with about a year-long break, that we all agreed upon.

"Being rested and taking that time off really made us appreciate what we're doing even more. When we're all laughing and smiling and coming up with stuff together, just like when we were 17... it's a beautiful thing."

Last spring the band shared a photo on Instagram from Hanson Recording Studios with several hash tags including the name of producer Terry Date, who they worked with on their early albums.


Related Stories


Deftones Mixing New Album

Deftones Announce North American Tour

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino

System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

More Deftones News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make Another Album In March- KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members- Def Leppard Stream 1980 Live Rarity- Deftones- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make Another Album In March

KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members

Def Leppard Stream 1980 Live Rarity

Deftones Mixing New Album

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Summer Tour

John Fogerty Announces Las Vegas Residency

ZZ Top Stream Video Of Rare 'La Grange' Performance

Singled Out: The Midnight Devils' Pink Halo



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.