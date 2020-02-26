Deftones Mixing New Album

Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham revealed in a new interview that the band's new album is currently being mixed with an eye towards a release in the second half of the year.

Abe spoke about the album to Mixdown. He told them, "It's cool, man. We did things a little bit differently this time.

"We stretched everything out over the course of a couple of years, rather than blasting through in one go. The process has been mixed with about a year-long break, that we all agreed upon.

"Being rested and taking that time off really made us appreciate what we're doing even more. When we're all laughing and smiling and coming up with stuff together, just like when we were 17... it's a beautiful thing."

Last spring the band shared a photo on Instagram from Hanson Recording Studios with several hash tags including the name of producer Terry Date, who they worked with on their early albums.





