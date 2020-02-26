.

John Fogerty Announces Las Vegas Residency

Bruce Henne | 02-26-2020

John Fogerty50 Year Trip Cover Art

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival icon John Fogerty has announced dates for a residency at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas that will be taking place this fall.

The nine-show run at the Encore Theater in November will mark the final dates of the rocker's extensive "My 50 Year Trip" tour, which he launched last year while marking the anniversary of Creedence Clearwater Revival's milestone performance at Woodstock.

Last fall, Fogerty released "50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks"; recorded at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO last June, the project captures the guitarist in concert on his anniversary tour with a setlist that mixes solo hits with CCR classics.

Tickets for the 2020 Las Vegas series will go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. PT via the Wynn website. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


