Body Count Release Video And Announce Album Release Events

Michael Angulia | 02-27-2020

Body CountPhoto courtesy The Orchard

Body Count have released a music video for their new track "Bum-Rush". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Carnivore", which will be hitting stores on March 6th.

The band has also announced that they will be holding a record release show at Webster Hall in New York City on March 15th, as well as a SiriusXM Liquid Metal sponsored listening party on March 3rd at Sony Square NYC.

Frontman Ice-T had the following to say about the new track, "Another fast moving Body Count track continuing my attempt to wake people up." Watch the video below:


