Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth addressed criticism about his voice during live performances. Roth is currently on the road supporting KISS on the latest leg of their Farewell Tour.

Roth sat down with the Star Tribune and was asked if he has given any thought to retiring like KISS. He responded, "At my age, everything is a possible farewell tour."

He also had this to say about criticism of his voice during live shows, "I've never had any delusions about my voice. It sounds like four miles of flat road with knobby tires. Mom used to say that; in fact, she said it last week.

"However, some people's definition of perfect vocals might be pristine and pretty like Adam Lambert. My definition of absolutely the best vocal in the last 20 years is 'Girl, you got what I need! And you say he's just a friend...'", referring to the Biz Markie track.





