.

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-01-2020

KISS

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: Former unmasked era KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick believes that the legendary band's very last concert will include previous members who are willing to take the stage.

The current lineup of KISS launched their lengthy End Of The Road farewell tour and Kulick was asked by WRIF if he knows when the final show will be taking place and if he will be involved.

He responded, "Those are questions I don't know the answer to. I would imagine that the last gig could be two years from now, because they're doing so well and Gene [Simmons] has always talked about three years, but I don't really know their master plan. I'm not even sure how much they've mapped out yet... I'm very curious about it. I love that it's been so successful for them.

"I'm fairly confident that in some way, a final gig could feature everybody that is willing and able to be involved. Why not? It's not up to me. They know I'm excited about it and would love to be represented, but we'll see how everything goes. It would be a really nice thing for fans, I think. It would be a great bookend for it."


