Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick 2019 In Review

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: Former unmasked era KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick believes that the legendary band's very last concert will include previous members who are willing to take the stage.

The current lineup of KISS launched their lengthy End Of The Road farewell tour and Kulick was asked by WRIF if he knows when the final show will be taking place and if he will be involved.

He responded, "Those are questions I don't know the answer to. I would imagine that the last gig could be two years from now, because they're doing so well and Gene [Simmons] has always talked about three years, but I don't really know their master plan. I'm not even sure how much they've mapped out yet... I'm very curious about it. I love that it's been so successful for them.

"I'm fairly confident that in some way, a final gig could feature everybody that is willing and able to be involved. Why not? It's not up to me. They know I'm excited about it and would love to be represented, but we'll see how everything goes. It would be a really nice thing for fans, I think. It would be a great bookend for it."





Related Stories

KISS May Continue As Vegas Show After Farewell Tour 2019 In Review

KISS and Yoshiki Teaming Up For New Year's Eve TV

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction 2019 In Review

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him 2019 In Review

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour 2019 In Review

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach 2019 In Review

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt 2019 In Review

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band 2019 In Review

More KISS News



