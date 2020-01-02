Metallica Celebrate 1 Billion Spotify Streams In 2019

(hennemusic) Metallica topped the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify in 2019. According to stats provided by the band, Metallica music was streamed by 45.9 million users in 79 countries for a total of 89.9 million hours over the past 12 months.

"ONE. BILLION. STREAMS," shared the group on social media. "1,026 decades of Metallica music was streamed in 2019! Unreal! Thanks to the most dedicated fans in the world... you all are incredible!"

Metallica will return to live action in in late March when they host their second annual All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert in San Francisco, CA. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Celebrate 1 Billion Spotify Streams In 2019

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott 2019 In Review

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album 2019 In Review

Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour 2019 In Review

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online 2019 In Review

Metallica Reach Major Milestone

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover

More Metallica News



