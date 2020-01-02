.

Metallica Celebrate 1 Billion Spotify Streams In 2019

Bruce Henne | 01-02-2020

(hennemusic) Metallica topped the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify in 2019. According to stats provided by the band, Metallica music was streamed by 45.9 million users in 79 countries for a total of 89.9 million hours over the past 12 months.

"ONE. BILLION. STREAMS," shared the group on social media. "1,026 decades of Metallica music was streamed in 2019! Unreal! Thanks to the most dedicated fans in the world... you all are incredible!"

Metallica will return to live action in in late March when they host their second annual All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert in San Francisco, CA. Read more here.

