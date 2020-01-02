.

Stevie Nicks Rocks With Keith Urban

Bruce Henne | 01-02-2020

Stevie Nicks

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks joined Keith Urban for a performance of her 1981 classic, "Stop Dragging My Heart Around", during the country singer's New Year's Eve appearance in Nashville, TN.

Written by Tom Petty and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, the tune was the lead single and US Top 5 smash from Nick's solo debut, "Bella Donna."

Urban's fourth consecutive year headlining the year-end event at the city's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park also saw the pair deliver Nick's hit, "Edge Of Seventeen" and Fleetwood Mac's 1977 track, "Second Hand News."

"Stevie Nicks, you are a goddess," said Urban in a post-show video across his social media sites. "You just did amazing tonight. Thank you so much. It was a blast." Check out video from the show here.

