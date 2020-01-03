Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth says that the band is "finished" in a new interview he gave to promote his upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

Asked if he was "bummed out" that he couldn't tour with the band this past summer - as he had hinted would happen - Roth tells WRIF Detroit's Meltdown: "That's been canceled a number of times, and I think Van Halen's finished and this is the next phase. I've inherited the band de facto - whatever that means. I think it means if you inherit it, carry this proudly.

"Van Halen isn't gonna be coming back in the fashion that you know. And that being said, Eddie's got his own story to tell...not mine to tell it."

Roth's latest remarks come on the heels of comments he made earlier this month about the band's status, telling KSLX Phoenix, AZ: "I'm the face of Van Halen from this point on, most likely. I'm not sure what's happening with Ed, but he's probably not gonna answer the bell this time. And it's not my place to guess. But we've been in touch. The fellows who I'm working with in terms of my road crew and the amps come from Van Halen."

When asked if he was implying that the guitar icon has been dealing with some health issues, the singer added: "I hear all the same rumors that you do and it's not my place to guess." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen 2019 In Review

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion 2019 In Review

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album 2019 In Review

Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion 2019 In Review

More Van Halen News



