Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Former David Lee Roth and Atomic Punks guitarist Bart Walsh died November 2, 2019. According to some media reports, his family has said that the cause of death was gastrointestinal bleed and dehydration.

Walsh was a founding member of the acclaimed Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks, which also featured Ralph Saenz, who is better known as Michael Starr of the band Steel Panther.

David Lee Roth recruited Bart to be part of his touring band in 1999 and again in 2001. Last month Walsh shared his desire to form a project called 6 Degrees of Van Halen, that would "faithfully" recreate music from the band spanning from 1978 to 1984, "one album at a time" .

He wrote in a Facebook post on October 15th, "THIS NOT A TRIBUTE BAND> COME AS YOU ARE BUT WITH THE CHOPS TO BACK IT. Ok getting ready to fire it back up...looking for all positions especially DLR type singers ..

"Some VH extended family ex pats confirmed...Global with regional mid Atlantic and southeast sister band. ..National Booker with Management We are 6 degrees of Van Halen . NO players announced until line ups are confirmed. Strict confidence."

Jeff Scott Soto paid tribute to Walsh with, "Just learned an old buddy, Bart Walsh, has suddenly passed at the young age of 56... is lost touch with him for years but I'll always remember him as one of the good guys, and a helluva guitar player...RIP my friend."

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi also shared, "R.I.P. Bart Walsh ....A great guy, talented guitar player, and always beyond helpful when I worked at Gibson Guitars...I hope you're happy playing guitar up there buddy!!!! You'll be missed..."





