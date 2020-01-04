.

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

David Lee Roth

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Former David Lee Roth and Atomic Punks guitarist Bart Walsh died November 2, 2019. According to some media reports, his family has said that the cause of death was gastrointestinal bleed and dehydration.

Walsh was a founding member of the acclaimed Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks, which also featured Ralph Saenz, who is better known as Michael Starr of the band Steel Panther.

David Lee Roth recruited Bart to be part of his touring band in 1999 and again in 2001. Last month Walsh shared his desire to form a project called 6 Degrees of Van Halen, that would "faithfully" recreate music from the band spanning from 1978 to 1984, "one album at a time" .

He wrote in a Facebook post on October 15th, "THIS NOT A TRIBUTE BAND> COME AS YOU ARE BUT WITH THE CHOPS TO BACK IT. Ok getting ready to fire it back up...looking for all positions especially DLR type singers ..

"Some VH extended family ex pats confirmed...Global with regional mid Atlantic and southeast sister band. ..National Booker with Management We are 6 degrees of Van Halen . NO players announced until line ups are confirmed. Strict confidence."

Jeff Scott Soto paid tribute to Walsh with, "Just learned an old buddy, Bart Walsh, has suddenly passed at the young age of 56... is lost touch with him for years but I'll always remember him as one of the good guys, and a helluva guitar player...RIP my friend."

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi also shared, "R.I.P. Bart Walsh ....A great guy, talented guitar player, and always beyond helpful when I worked at Gibson Guitars...I hope you're happy playing guitar up there buddy!!!! You'll be missed..."


Related Stories


Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album 2019 In Review

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy' 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite 2019 In Review

KISS Recruit David Lee Roth For Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

More David Lee Roth News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury- Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's Roth- Tool Had Close Call With Fire and more Top 19 Stories Of Nov. 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.