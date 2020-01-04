.

Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 01-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Soundgarden

(hennemusic) Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil says the band is considering completing and releasing an album of recordings they were working on with Chris Cornell before his passing in 2017.

"It is entirely possible, because that's what we were doing... We definitely have another record in us," Thayil told SiriusXM Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk recently. "Stuff that's written, stuff that's demoed and recorded - certainly. All it would need is to take the audio files that are available. I'd tighten up the guitar stuff that's on there, add other stuff.

"Ben [Shepherd] does the bass. Matt [Cameron] is able to get the drums he wants. We can get the producers we want to make it sound like a Soundgarden record. And yes, we can totally do that. And I think that will happen. "t would be ridiculous if it didn't. But these are difficult things - partnerships and property."

The rocker also revealed the band's approach to moving forward without their frontman. "Reasonably, you've got a big part missing," Thayil explains. "So, I think in terms of the Soundgarden catalog, that's still gonna be active as best as it can be. In terms of unreleased recordings, live material, I'm still gonna attend to that; that's my gig. I love that. Let's make records.

"I do not see, given the commitments that other bandmembers have, given our sentiments and love for Chris, I do not see us reconfiguring a tour or anything, as other bands have done in the past, without him." Watch the full interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album 2019 In Review

Soundgarden 'Stalled' From Finishing Chris Cornell's Final Songs 2019 In Review

Soundgarden In The Studio For Superunknown Anniversary 2019 In Review

Soundgarden In Legal Battle With Chris Cornell's Widow

Soundgarden's Thayil On Idea Of Playing Without Chris Cornell

Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil Says Rock Hall Nomination Bittersweet

Soundgarden 'Stalled' From Finishing Chris Cornell's Final Songs

Soundgarden Release Live 'Black Hole Sun' Video

Soundgarden Release 'New Damage' Video From Artists Den

More Soundgarden News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury- Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's Roth- Tool Had Close Call With Fire and more Top 19 Stories Of Nov. 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.