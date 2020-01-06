Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Full Circle'

Five Finger Death Punch are streaming their brand new single "Full Circle". The track comes from their forthcoming album "F8", which is set to hit stores on February 28th.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory has had this to say about the new record, "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.

"It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."

Frontman Ivan Moody added, "This record to me is 'absolution', everything I've done in my life has led up to this moment." Listen to the song here.





