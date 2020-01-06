.

Kvelertak Recruit Mastodon Star For New Single

William Lee | 01-06-2020

Kvelertak

Kvelertak have released a music video for their new single "Crack Of Doom," which features a guest appearance from Mastodon star Troy Sanders.

The track comes from their forthcoming album "Splid", which is set for release on February 14th and the song is one of the band's very first performed in English.

The band had this to say about the track, "Ever heard of the Maya Apocalypse? Johannes Stoffler? Harold Camping? Are you afraid that the religious leaders, scientists, or the doomsday preachers may be right?

"Have no fear! They were all wrong. But now, Kvelertak has come to prophesize Ragnarok, straight into your heart and soul. The Crack of Doom shines on us all!"

They also had this to say about recruiting Sanders for the song, "We sent Troy a demo of the song because there were a couple of parts we felt would fit his voice very well and lift the song.

"Luckily, he liked the track and was keen to do it. He got some scratch vocal tracks and some guidelines but was free to do it however he wanted. What we got back was even better than what we could hope for.

"We're extremely proud to have him featured on this song, and with Troy being American, it felt natural to just do the whole thing in English."

Stian and Lars also had this to say about the Stian Andersen directed video, "It has been an amazing experience and a privilege to assist in the baptism of Ivar Nikolaisen into the ranks of the band, and putting him through the torturous conditions of ice bathing in sub-zero temperatures, setting him on fire, galloping through the forest shirtless mid-winter, or hanging him upside down from a tree." Watch the video here


