Mastodon Have The Itch For New Music Says Sanders

William Lee | 01-06-2020

Mastodon

Mastodon's Troy Sanders says that the band members have reconnected late last year to begin "sifting through ideas" for their next studio album.

The band wrapped up the touring in support of their 2017 album "Emperor Of Sand" this past summer and then took some time off. Sanders told Kerrang the following about their efforts on new music, "We're constantly creating. When we're out on tour, we're always coming up with lyrics, riffs or half-songs on voice notes and the Pro Tools rig we take out with us.

"The long touring process for 'Emperor Of Sand' ended in July, and we all took a couple of months off. Then we all started calling each other with the itch. Through November, we've been in Atlanta sifting through ideas. We're always moving forward."


