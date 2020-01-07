Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders vocalist Ricky Warwick is updating fans on a health setback he is dealing with as he remains in a Hollywood hospital following a 'small procedure' over the Christmas holidays.

The rocker, who previously confirmed that he had been diagnosed during his stay with Pleurisy of the right lung - a form of pneumonia, tweeted an update on January 5, writing: "Day 5 hospital update.. no picture today as I'm not as happy ... bit of setback last night, won't be moving from here anytime soon."

"Wee Hospital update day 7 !!," posted Warwick on Tuesday. "Still struggling, virus is a defiant wee bastard, not moving, send for the cavalry! Nurses and Docs at Cedars are great !!"

The Black Star Riders frontman previously revealed that the hospital experience is a new one for him.

"I'm feeling a little better every day but it's a slow process, " he shared on January 4, "but compared to some poor souls I've nothing too much to complain about. Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this ... I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far!!" See the posts here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Black Star Riders Singer Ricky Warwick Shares Diagnosis

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Recovering From Surgery

Black Star Riders Unplugged Performance Goes Online

Black Star Riders Stream New Song 'Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down'

Singled Out: Black Star Riders' Ain't The End Of The World

Black Star Riders Unplug For 'Ain't The End Of The World'

Black Star Riders Release 'Ain't The End Of The World' Video

Black Star Riders Announce Another State Of Grace Tour

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

More Black Star Riders News



