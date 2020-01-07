.

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback

Bruce Henne | 01-07-2020

Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders vocalist Ricky Warwick is updating fans on a health setback he is dealing with as he remains in a Hollywood hospital following a 'small procedure' over the Christmas holidays.

The rocker, who previously confirmed that he had been diagnosed during his stay with Pleurisy of the right lung - a form of pneumonia, tweeted an update on January 5, writing: "Day 5 hospital update.. no picture today as I'm not as happy ... bit of setback last night, won't be moving from here anytime soon."

"Wee Hospital update day 7 !!," posted Warwick on Tuesday. "Still struggling, virus is a defiant wee bastard, not moving, send for the cavalry! Nurses and Docs at Cedars are great !!"

The Black Star Riders frontman previously revealed that the hospital experience is a new one for him.

"I'm feeling a little better every day but it's a slow process, " he shared on January 4, "but compared to some poor souls I've nothing too much to complain about. Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this ... I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far!!" See the posts here.

