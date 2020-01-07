.

Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

Bruce Henne | 01-07-2020

Cheap Trick

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick will join Rod Stewart as special guests on his summer tour of North America. The 7-week series will open in Cleveland, OH on July 21 and wrap up in Chicago, IL on September 5.

With a Rod Stewart fan club presale underway now, a Cheap Trick fan club offering will start Wednesday, January 8 at 10 a.m. local time while a Citi card presale is now available until Thursday, January 9 at 10 p.m. local time.

General public tickets for most shows will go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with access to events in Raleigh, NC and Mansfield, MA starting Saturday, January 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Cheap Trick last performed at a January 4 benefit supporting the charity group the Art of Elysium; the evening saw a rare reunion of surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, with the trio joined a by a few special guests. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


