Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Sammy Hagar and LeAnn Rimes lead the additional artists who will be paying tribute to Aerosmith as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on January 24th.

Other stars have been added to the special Grammy week show in Los Angeles include Luis Fonsi, Ashley McBryde, Gavin DeGraw, Johnny Depp and Cheap Trick.

They will join the previously announced performers Gary Clark Jr., Alice Cooper, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Emily King, John Legend, John Mayer, and Yola. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced.

Aerosmith is being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades





