.

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

William Lee | 01-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Aerosmith

Sammy Hagar and LeAnn Rimes lead the additional artists who will be paying tribute to Aerosmith as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on January 24th.

Other stars have been added to the special Grammy week show in Los Angeles include Luis Fonsi, Ashley McBryde, Gavin DeGraw, Johnny Depp and Cheap Trick.

They will join the previously announced performers Gary Clark Jr., Alice Cooper, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Emily King, John Legend, John Mayer, and Yola. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced.

Aerosmith is being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Aerosmith Stream 2019 Video Recap

Aerosmith Look Ahead To 50th Anniversary in 2020 2019 In Review

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 2019 In Review

Steven Tyler Spent Years Being Angry At Aerosmith Bandmates

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury 2019 In Review

Aerosmith Classic 'Walk This Way Enters' Grammy Hall Of Fame 2019 In Review

Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper Lead Special Aerosmith Event

Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Pink Floyd, Stones, Aerosmith Stars Lead Peter Green Tribute Lineup

More Aerosmith News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John- Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online- Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour- Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback- more


Reviews
Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online

Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins Releases 'Middle Child' Video

Singled Out: Kvelertak's Bratebrann



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.