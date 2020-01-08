Ricky Warwick Released From Hospital

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders vocalist Ricky Warwick has been released for a Los Angeles hospital following a 'small procedure' over the Christmas holidays.

The rocker experienced a slight setback dealing with a virus this week after being diagnosed with Pleurisy of the right lung - a form of pneumonia, and is sharing news of his release via social media.

"I'm home!!! Gonna take a couple of weeks to fully get over the illness so I intend to get stuck into these," posted Warwick alongside an image of four books he intends to read during his recovery. "I can't thank you all enough for your messages of support .. it really helped to keep my spirits up and make me smile more than you know." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





