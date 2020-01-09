David Lee Roth Mixes Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth kicked off his residency at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (January 8th) and fan filmed footage from the show has been shared online.

Roth mixed up his 15 song set with a mix of songs from Van Halen and his solo career. From VH he played four tracks from the band's self-titled debut, and two each from their second album, "Fair Warning" and "1984."

From the solo side, Roth played two cover hits from his debut solo EP "Crazy From The Heat", one track from his full length debut "Eat 'Em And Smile", and single tracks from both his 1988 "Skyscraper" and 1994 effort "Your Filthy Little Mouth",. Check out various videos from the show here





