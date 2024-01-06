David Lee Roth Not Invited For Full The Best Of All Worlds Tour Says Hagar - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Not Invited For Full The Best Of All Worlds Tour Says Hagar was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: Fans hoping to see David Lee Roth join Sammy Hagar for the full The Best Of All Worlds Tour are out of luck as the Red Rocker says that the invitation he extended was only for the original Van Halen frontman to be a special guest on the trek for maybe one show to perform one or two songs.

The special trek will celebrate the music of Van Halen and late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen and will feature Hagar backed by his longtime bandmate Michael Anthony, Led Zeppelin Jason Bonham and guitarist Joe Satriani.

Sammy announced the tour during an appearance on the Howard Stern show and commented, "We're gonna invite every musician in every town. First of all, whenever you play, if there's a guitar player in town, no matter what city it is, they come out to see Joe, just like they used to for Eddie [Van Halen].

"So if we've got other guitar players, we'll get them involved, other singers, get them involved. If Alex Van Halen wants to jump up, if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us, come on, motherf***er. You are welcome. This is about Van Halen."

Roth reportedly spoke with the Van Halen News Desk and told them of the offer, "I'm ready to go. Let's do this." Hagar was asked of social media about Roth accepting the invitation and he responded, "He can come out and sing a song on a show or two, if he can remember the words. He's not invited on the tour NOOO F;()$(.g way.

"It was to sing a song with us somewhere like a lot of singers guitarist ect are going to do on this tour. I know better than to have him on tour again. Been there done that."

Hagar said in another comment: "He ain't coming out with me again. Maybe 1 show a song or 2 if he remembers the words".

Related Stories

David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Shared New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk' - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Shared Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama - 2023 In Review

News > David Lee Roth