My Dying Bride Release 'Your Broken Shore' Video

My Dying Bride have released a music video for their song "Your Broken Shore." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Ghost Of Orion," which is set to hit stores on March 6th.

Frontman Aaron Stainthorpe had this to say, "The first song from My Dying Bride for five years comes laced with passion, power and their unyielding desire to create the most thoughtful and heavy music possible.

"'Your Broken Shore' is recognizably theirs despite an evolution spanning 30 years, it's new and fresh but with unmistakable provenance and production surpassing anything they have previously released.

"This track represents just a taster of things to come as the new LP "The Ghost of Orion" is upon the horizon containing seven further compositions of deliciously crushing gothic doom/death metal." Watch the video here





