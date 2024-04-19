My Dying Bride Mark 'A Mortal Binding' Release With 'Her Dominion' Lyric Video

(Nuclear Blast) My Dying Bride are proud to announce that their 15th studio album A Mortal Binding has been released today! The Yorkshire based sextet have also revealed their final album single titled 'Her Dominion', which is accompanied by an evocative lyric video created by Tommy Antonini.
My Dying Bride's Andrew Craighan commented, "The video very closely represents the downward spiral the song itself is portraying. A twisted internal division masquerading as beauty. Enjoy the darkness."
A Mortal Binding, the much-anticipated follow-up to The Ghost of Orion (2020) finds the Yorkshire-based quintet delighting in anxiety, loss, and toil to resplendent effect. From the raw distress of 'Her Dominion' and twisted horror of 'Thornwyck Hymn' to the funerary violins of the 11-minute monolith 'The Apocalyptist' and the classic-feeling 'The 2nd of Three Bells', A Mortal Binding is pinnacle My Dying Bride. If Songs of Darkness, Words of Light (2004) elevated the band to new heights and A Map of All Our Failures (2012) expanded upon the group's mid-tens grandeur, then A Mortal Binding stages My Dying Bride's next exultant phase of elegiac misery.
My Dying Bride hired The Ghost of Orion studio wizard Mark Mynett to produce, mix, and master A Mortal Binding. The group holed up at Mynett's Mynetaur Productions (Divine Chaos, Rotting Christ) in Manchester, UK, where they tracked the album consecutively from July to September 2023.
