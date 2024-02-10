My Dying Bride Announce New Album With 'Thornwyck Hymn' Video

My Dying Bride have shared a music video for their new single "Thornwyck Hymn", to announced that they will be releasing their 15th studio album, entitled "A Mortal Binding," on April 19th.

The "Thornwyck Hymn" video directed by Daniel Gray, and according to the announcement, the visual dipicts a maritime story of unfolding desire and tragedy.

Aaron Stainthorpe had this to say, "Set upon the rugged coast of Yorkshire, Thornwyck village has spent an eternity being haunted by the chill waters that wash its shore - and the hidden folk who dwell in the salty depths.

"Woe betide anyone who fares into the briny sea, or even steels to close to it's edge for they may never set foot back on mother earth"

The new album is the follow-up to their 2020 release "The Ghost of Orion", and was produced, mixed and mastered by Mark Mynett at Mynett's Mynetaur Productions (Paradise Lost, Rotting Christ) in Manchester, UK.

Mynett also worked with My Dying Bride on "The Ghost Of Orion", and recorded the new album with the band from July through September of last year. See the album tracklisting and watch the new video below:

