My Dying Bride Lead Additions To Prophecy Fest

Festival poster

(SPKR) Prophecy Fest takes another important step towards the final billing of this year's edition. We are more than confident that you will be as stoked as we are about the addition of My Dying Bride! The English death doom legend will perform for the first time at the Cave of Balve.

As the Norwegians have been among the most requested acts for years, the announcement of VEMOD should also find massive approval. There is more: ILLUDIUM will come all the the way from the US with frontwoman Shantel Amundson eager to finally present her music live in Europe. Too much light? Dutch post-black metal outfit LASTER will bring darkness to the cave.

Prophecy Fest will bring dark, forward thinking music with an attitude to one of the world's most fascinating cultural locations again, the legendary, natural Cave of Balve ("Balver Höhle"). The three day event will begin on Thursday, September 7 and it will conclude with a final concert starting before midnight of Saturday, September 9.

These acts have already been confirmed with many more to be added in due time (in alphabetical order): AMENRA, BETHLEHEM, DARKHER, DARKSPACE, DISILLUSION, DORNENREICH, E-L-R, GRÀB, ILLUDIUM, LASTER, MY DYING BRIDE, NOVEMBERS DOOM, VEMOD and THE VISION BLEAK.

Martin Koller comments: "You will probably forgive us that we have added another band not on the label to this year's edition of Prophecy Fest, because we are talking about My Dying Bride here", the label's founder quips. "These English gentlemen and one lady have been long on our wish-list as their art is the perfect fit for the cave. The same applies to Vemod and since you have asked us many time for the return of the Norwegians, we gladly comply. Illudium are amazing live and we are thrilled to finally be able to present them this side of the Atlantic. Back to Europe, we picked avant-gardists Laster from the Netherlands. If you like these new additions only half as much as we do, we will gladly welcome you in Balve!"

