My Dying Bride Reveal 'The 2nd of Three Bells' Video

My Dying Bride have released a gothic video directed by Daniel Gray for their new track "The 2nd of Three Bells", a track from their forthcoming album, "A Mortal Binding" that will arrive on April 19th.
Craighan had this to say, "The 2nd of three Bells see the band in a more musical performance role juxtaposed with artistic metaphor of the struggles between the deathknell itself and the lust for life's brief joys."
Synopsis for the album: A Mortal Binding, the much-anticipated follow-up to The Ghost of Orion (2020) finds the Yorkshire-based quintet delighting in anxiety, loss, and toil to resplendent effect. From the raw distress of 'Her Dominion' and twisted horror of 'Thornwyck Hymn' to the funerary violins of the 11-minute monolith 'The Apocalyptist' and the classic-feeling 'The 2nd of Three Bells', A Mortal Binding is pinnacle My Dying Bride. If Songs of Darkness, Words of Light (2004) elevated the band to new heights and A Map of All Our Failures (2012) expanded upon the group's mid-tens grandeur, then A Mortal Binding stages My Dying Bride's next exultant phase of elegiac misery.
