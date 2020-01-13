David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth decided to change things up slightly for the second show of his residency series at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas on Friday night (January 10th).

Roth launched his "David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas" residency last Wednesday (Jan. 8th) with a setlist that spanned various Van Halen and his solo albums/EP releases.

For Friday night's show he added the Christone "Kingfish" Ingram cover "Fresh Out", added the Van Halen I classics "Runnin' With The Devil" and "Ice Cream Man", as well as Roy Orbison cover "(Oh) Pretty Woman" and "Everybody Wants Some".

Roth eliminated "Atomic Punk" for the second show but expanded the set list from 15 to 19 songs. Fan filmed footage of the entire Jan 10th show is streaming here.





