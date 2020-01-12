Guns N' Roses' Slash Teams With Gibson For New Collection

Guns N' Roses legend Slash has teamed with Gibson for his very first guitar collection with is set to premiere at the Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, CA later this month.

The Slash Collection will feature multiple acoustic and electric guitars and musicians and fans will be able to check them at the Gibson experience space, 3rd Floor, Ballroom A, at NAMM 2020 that will run from January 15th-19th).

Slash had this to say, "Developing my new Collection with the new team at Gibson has been really exciting. The quality and attention to detail is next level, and these guitars truly reflect what I play live and in the studio. I think guitarists will be inspired by what we've put together."



Gibson's Cesar Gueikian added, "Working with Slash is an honor and to develop his new Gibson Collection was an incredible journey; Slash is a perfectionist and a guitar nerd like me, and the new Slash Collection is a true reflection of him."

Prime PR sent over the following details about the collection: Slash and Gibson's Luthiers worked in close collaboration with attention to the fine details at Gibson's headquarters in Nashville, TN. The Gibson Slash Collection features four Les Paul Standard electric guitars and two J-45 Standard acoustic guitars. Inspiring multiple generations of players around the world, the Slash Collection is comprised of the most influential Gibson guitars Slash has used throughout his career and can be seen live onstage with Slash today.



Each Slash Collection Les Paul Standard features a AAA maple top, a solid Mahogany body and Slash's personal touches including a C-shape neck profile, signature Gibson "SlashBucker" pickups, color coordinated hardware appointments, hand-wired electronics with orange drop capacitors and a vintage style brown hardshell case. Exclusive to the Slash Collection are Slash's "Scully" signature drawing on the back of the headstock, Slash's signature on the truss rod cover, a blank truss rod cover in the case, Slash's new Ernie Ball strings, and four Slash Jim Dunlop Tortex picks. The Slash Collection Les Paul Standard is available in November Burst, Appetite Burst, Vermillion Burst and Anaconda Burst.

Each Slash Collection Gibson J-45 Standard features a blend of traditional appointments and modern features including a custom Slash rounded C-neck profile, a fatter and more modern 16'' fingerboard radius and a versatile LR BaggsTM VTC pickup for natural acoustic sound. Exclusive to the Slash Collection are Slash's "Scully" signature drawing on the back of the headstock, Slash's signature on the truss rod cover with a blank truss rod cover in the case and four Slash Jim Dunlop Tortex picks. The Slash Collection J-45 Standard is available in November Burst and Vermillion Burst.





