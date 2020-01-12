.

Heaven Shall Burn Release Double Video For Two New Songs

William Lee | 01-12-2020

Heaven Shall Burn

Heaven Shall Burn have released a double video for their two new songs "Protector" and "Weakness Leaving My Heart". Both tracks comes from their forthcoming double album "Of Truth and Sacrifice" that will be hitting stores on March 20th.

Guitarist Maik Weichert explained why the band released the double video, "In order to reflect the concept of the double album we decided to produce a 'double video', which turned into a real mammoth project.

"'Protector' is taken from album one (Of Truth) while 'Weakness Leaving My Heart' is part of album two (Of Sacrifice). While 'Protector' represents confidence and a readiness for action 'Weakness Leaving My Heart' is contemplative and deals with the sacrifices and losses that truth may cost.

"Something you should also feel from the different vibes of the songs. The double album is giving you the essence of what HSB is about and there is lots to explore." Watch the Philipp Hirsch directed videos here


Heaven Shall Burn Release Double Video For Two New Songs

