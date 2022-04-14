Caliban Recruit Heaven Shall Burn's Marcus Bischoff For 'Virus'

Caliban have premiered a music video for their brand new song "Virus," which features a guest appearance from Marcus Bischoff of Heaven Shall Burn".
Vocalist, Andreas Dorner had this to say, "It's not about a real virus like COVID, but about ideas planted in our heads that spread like one and eat us from the inside out.
"Moreover, it is a concentrated charge of more than 20 years of friendship, a real metal mixture that will wreck your neck." Watch the video below:
Caliban Premiere 'Dystopia' Video
Caliban Streaming New Visualizer Video
Oceans Team With Caliban's Andy Dorner For 'We Are Not Okay'
Caliban Going Native With New Album 'Zeitgeister'
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album- Robert Plant Previews Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Expand Raising The Roof Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year- The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP- more
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You