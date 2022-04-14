.

Caliban Recruit Heaven Shall Burn's Marcus Bischoff For 'Virus'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-14-2022

Caliban have premiered a music video for their brand new song "Virus," which features a guest appearance from Marcus Bischoff of Heaven Shall Burn".

Vocalist, Andreas Dorner had this to say, "It's not about a real virus like COVID, but about ideas planted in our heads that spread like one and eat us from the inside out.

"Moreover, it is a concentrated charge of more than 20 years of friendship, a real metal mixture that will wreck your neck." Watch the video below:

