Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol

The 2024 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will be reportedly be announced a Rock Hall-themed episode of American Idol this Sunday, April 21st, according to Billboard.
They report that host Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Richie will announce this year's inductees during the broadcast that will also feature KISS star Gene Simmons as a guest mentor.
The fan vote for the class of 2024 has been concluded with the Dave Matthews Band claiming the top spot with 586,000 votes, followed by Peter Frampton (528,482), Foreigner (527,0193), Ozzy Osbourne (480,0292), Cher (339,0939), Lenny Kravitz (310,663) and Kool & The Gang (286,912) at the top of the poll.
