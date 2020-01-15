Flogging Molly Announce 2020 St. Patrick's Day Festival

Flogging Molly have revealed the details for the 2020 installment of their annual St. Patrick's Day Festival that will be taking place in Los Angeles on March 17th.

The band will be headlining the special event at the Hollywood Palladium and will be joined in the lineup by Mad Caddies and Street Dogs, which will be preceded by a free outdoor pre-show festival.

The pre-show will take place in the Palladium parking lot and will feature performances from members of Flogging Molly with Matt & Dennis taking the stage as an Irish acoustic duo, and a DJ set from bassist/vocalist Nathen Maxwell.

According to the announcement, "headlining the outdoor stage are LA icons The Briggs, with additional sets from hometown Celtic rockers Hoist the Colors, the Texas grit punk group Vandoliers, a Live Broadcast from Frosty, Heidi and Frank on KLOS 95.5, and Irish dancing from Power Academy of Irish Dance."





