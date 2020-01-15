Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star

Judas Priest were once again snubbed by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in favor of non-rock related artists and Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner says that the Rock Hall "holds no credibility".

Faulkner made the comments in response to a fan's tweet of amazement that the legendary metal band, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, was once again not voted for induction into the Rock Hall.

The fan wrote, "WAIT. Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails and Biggie Smalls BEFORE @judaspriest in #RockHall2020? How do I explain this to my child if I don't understand it? #MetalForever #HeavyMetal"

Faulkner posted several tweets in response. He wrote, "Doesn't make sense does it kenny? Hence why the rock hall holds no credibility for me and never has RHRF DOTF"

Richie next said, "I've said it before but 50 years in and still making music, touring the globe to the best fans in the world is the biggest accolade I can think of. These institutions are founded on what these guys helped create and to not be included is a total joke. I have spoken haha"

He then concluded, "If you wanna call it the ROCK hall, then you should START with a healthy foundation of ROCK (in all its forms) to build on. The founding brothers and sisters that created and developed our beloved style of music and aided it's evolution. Otherwise, what does it mean? "





