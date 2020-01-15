.

Stone Sour Share 'Ending/Beginning' Demo

William Lee | 01-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stone Sour

Stone Sour continue to share rarities recordings. This time they have shared the demo version of "The Bitter End", which was originally titled "Ending/Beginning".

The final version of the track was released on the band's 2010 album "Audio Secrecy." Says guitarist Josh Rand had this to say about the demo, "The song 'Ending/Beginning' has an interesting story.

"The original idea was recorded during the 2000 Project X sessions, but I wasn't really happy with how it turned out. I felt it was missing something so we shelved it.

"Then in 2008 I rediscovered the track as I was backing up my hard drives. After listening to it, I figured I would mess with it a bit to see if I could make it better.

"'The Bitter End' from the album Audio Secrecy is ultimately what it would become 10 years later. Here is the original 2000 demo." Listen to it here


Related Stories


Stone Sour Share 'Ending/Beginning' Demo

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing 2019 In Review

Stone Sour's Rand Shares Band's First Demo

Stone Sour Unsure About Timing For Hydrograd Follow-Up

Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video

Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

More Stone Sour News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star- Tool Had Biggest Rock Album Of 2019- Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards- Stone Sour- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

advertisement


Latest News
Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star

Tool Had Biggest Rock Album Of 2019

Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards

Stone Sour Share 'Ending/Beginning' Demo

Cream Stream Unreleased Live Version Of 'Crossroads'

KISS Kruise X Lineup Taking Shape

Wishbone Ash Announce U.S. Tour

Steely Dan And Steve Winwood Announce Summer Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.