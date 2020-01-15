Stone Sour Share 'Ending/Beginning' Demo

Stone Sour continue to share rarities recordings. This time they have shared the demo version of "The Bitter End", which was originally titled "Ending/Beginning".

The final version of the track was released on the band's 2010 album "Audio Secrecy." Says guitarist Josh Rand had this to say about the demo, "The song 'Ending/Beginning' has an interesting story.

"The original idea was recorded during the 2000 Project X sessions, but I wasn't really happy with how it turned out. I felt it was missing something so we shelved it.

"Then in 2008 I rediscovered the track as I was backing up my hard drives. After listening to it, I figured I would mess with it a bit to see if I could make it better.

"'The Bitter End' from the album Audio Secrecy is ultimately what it would become 10 years later. Here is the original 2000 demo." Listen to it here





