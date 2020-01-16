.

Black Star Riders Release 'In The Shadow Of The War Machine' Video

Bruce Henne | 01-16-2020

Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders have released a video for their new single, "In The Shadow Of The War Machine." The song comes from their fourth studio set, "Another State Of Grace," which reached #14 in the UK and topped the rock chart in the country.

"The track describes the condition in which we all currently live in: a world where economical interest prevails over the common good; a world where we are forced to face constant uncertainties," says the band.

"The music perfectly reflects the content: the pounding rhythm of each verse echoes the oppression of the war machine; the heavier and more aggressive chorus underlines the frustration we feel rising every day."

Black Star Riders have also revealed that they will perform at the UK's Ramblin' Man Fair 2020 on a bill topped by Lynyrd Skynyrd and alongside fellow rockers Tom Keifer and Clutch.

"Ramblin' Man Fair is a fantastic festival!," says frontman Ricky Warwick. "Black Star Riders will be making their return to the festival on Saturday 18th July as special guest to legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd...We can't wait to come back and hope to see you there!" Watch the video here.

