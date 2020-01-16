Coldplay To Stream Special Live Performance

Coldplay will be the special guest featured in the inaugural RADIO.COM Live event that is scheduled to take place this Friday, January 17th.

The band will be performing in front of a small audience of listeners from the popular Los Angeles radio station KROQ for the grand opening of the new HD Radio Sound Space.

The venue is the brand new state-of-the-art entertainment hub that will host live broadcasts, music and custom events and the special show with Coldplay will be streamed live at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET.

This will be rare chance to see the band promote their new album "Everyday Life" live as they have no touring planned at this time. antiMusic will be hosting a player for the live stream below:

