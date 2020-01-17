Barenaked Ladies Announce North American Tour

Barenaked Ladies have announced that they will be hitting the road later this year for their Last Summer On Earth tour of North America that will also feature the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on June 3rd in St. Augustine, FL at the Saint Augustine Amphitheatre and will conclude on July 23rd in Toronto, ONT at the Budweiser Stage.



Ed Robertson had this to say, "We're looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer On Earth tour. Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That's a LOT of hits per night!"

He added, "We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world, but could they have been THAT wrong?! C'mon out and rock with us like it's your Last Summer On Earth!" See the dates below:

June 3 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 4 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 6 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

June 7 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

June 13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 14 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 16 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*

June 18 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater

June 19 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

June 20 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

June 23 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 25 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

June 26 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino - Mystic Showroom

June 27 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs

June 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

July 1 - St. Louis, MO - TBA ±

July 3 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 4 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

July 8 - New York, NY - Central Park SummerStage

July 10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

July 12 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

July 15 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

July 17 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium

July 18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

July 19 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

July 21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 23 - Toronto, ONT - Budweiser Stage





Related Stories

Barenaked Ladies' Steven Page Shows Humor Ahead Of Solo Tour

Steven Page To Perform With The Barenaked Ladies, Launch UK Tour

More Barenaked Ladies News



