Barenaked Ladies Announce North American Tour
Barenaked Ladies have announced that they will be hitting the road later this year for their Last Summer On Earth tour of North America that will also feature the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.
The tour is scheduled to get underway on June 3rd in St. Augustine, FL at the Saint Augustine Amphitheatre and will conclude on July 23rd in Toronto, ONT at the Budweiser Stage.
Ed Robertson had this to say, "We're looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer On Earth tour. Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That's a LOT of hits per night!"
He added, "We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world, but could they have been THAT wrong?! C'mon out and rock with us like it's your Last Summer On Earth!" See the dates below:
June 3 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 4 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 6 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
June 7 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
June 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
June 13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
June 14 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 16 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*
June 18 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater
June 19 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
June 20 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
June 23 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 25 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
June 26 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino - Mystic Showroom
June 27 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs
June 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
July 1 - St. Louis, MO - TBA ±
July 3 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 4 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
July 7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
July 8 - New York, NY - Central Park SummerStage
July 10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
July 12 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
July 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
July 15 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
July 17 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium
July 18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
July 19 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
July 21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
July 23 - Toronto, ONT - Budweiser Stage
Barenaked Ladies Announce North American Tour
Barenaked Ladies' Steven Page Shows Humor Ahead Of Solo Tour
Steven Page To Perform With The Barenaked Ladies, Launch UK Tour