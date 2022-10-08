Goo Goo Dolls Added To HootieFest: The Big Splash

HootieFest poster

The Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies have been added as headliner performers to Hootie & the Blowfish's destination concert vacation "HootieFest: The Big Splash."

The event will be taking place on April 26th through 29th, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico and will feature three complete sets by Hootie & the Blowfish, including two headlining performances and one special sunset set.

The Big Splash will also feature performances from Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit, and Cowboy Mouth (2 Performances) as well as Occasional Milkshake and Voice of Harold, both featuring Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish.

