.

Goo Goo Dolls Added To HootieFest: The Big Splash

Keavin Wiggins | 10-08-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

Goo Goo Dolls Added To HootieFest: The Big Splash
HootieFest poster

The Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies have been added as headliner performers to Hootie & the Blowfish's destination concert vacation "HootieFest: The Big Splash."

The event will be taking place on April 26th through 29th, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico and will feature three complete sets by Hootie & the Blowfish, including two headlining performances and one special sunset set.

The Big Splash will also feature performances from Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit, and Cowboy Mouth (2 Performances) as well as Occasional Milkshake and Voice of Harold, both featuring Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish.

Related Stories


Goo Goo Dolls Added To HootieFest: The Big Splash

HootieFest: The Big Splash Will Include Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms

Hootie & The Blowfish Share Song From First Album In 15 Years

Hootie & The Blowfish Returning With Group Therapy Tour

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

Hootie Music and Merch

News > Hootie

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts'- Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction- Maneskin- more

Lamb Of God Livestreaming Aftershock Performance- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Guns N' Roses- Iron Maiden Tour- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects On Eddie's Death As He Begins New Album- Lamb Of God Livestreaming The Making Of Omens Premiere- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.