Barenaked Ladies Announce A Very Virtual Christmas Streaming Event

Keavin Wiggins | 11-19-2020

Barenaked Ladies will be getting fans in the holiday spirit by launching their A Very Virtual Christmas event on Friday December 18, 2020 at 9pm EST / 6pm PST.

Fans across the pond will be able to catch the special with UK only encore Saturday December 19, 2020 at 5pm GMT. The band promises to deliver an old school Christmas variety show with sketch comedy written by the bandmembers, and performances of songs from their Christmas album.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. The band has also released a variety of Christmas themed merch including ugly sweaters, ornaments, a puzzle and more here.

To get a taste of what is to come, watch the promo video for the special below:




