Barenaked Ladies Get Animated With 'Flip'

Barenaked Ladies have released a brand new single and music video called "Flip". The song is the first new music from the group in four years and will be included on their forthcoming album "Detour de Force".
The band shared the new stop-motion animation video ahead of their appearance on The Today show this Friday, April 16th where they will be performing the song.
The next day, April 17th, the group will be staging their Flip n' Hits with BNL: A Night of Monster Jams of Pandemic Proportions streaming event that will feature a 60 minute program and will include special guest KT Tunstall. Watch the video below:
