Barenaked Ladies Announce Flips N' Hits Streaming Event

Barenaked Ladies have announced a special streaming event entitled Flip n' Hits with BNL: A Night of Monster Jams of Pandemic Proportions, which will be taking place on Saturday, April 17 at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT.
Vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson had this to say, "We had such a blast playing together again when we made the Holiday Special, and we've been trying to find more ways to connect with fans. The Selfie Cam Jams are fun, but we're really jonesing to play an actual concert!"
The 60 minute event will find the band returning to the historic Danforth Music Hall in Toronto for the first time in 30 years. Robertson said, "We chose a very special venue in the history of BNL.
"The Danforth Music Hall was where we played one of our first REALLY big shows in our hometown over 30 years ago. It's going to be cool to return and share the experience with fans all over the world. Does anybody remember laughter??!"
There will also be a special encore performance on Sunday, April 18 at 8pm GMT. Find ticket details here.
