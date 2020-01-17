.

Tony Iommi Limited Edition Gibson SG Revealed

William Lee | 01-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tony Iommi

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi has teamed up with Gibson to release a limited-edition version of his 1964 Special SG called the "'Monkey' 1964 SG Special Replica".

Tony had this to say, "Recently I was invited to Nashville by Cesar and JC who I must tell you are so enthusiastic and passionate. I had the opportunity to go to the factories, meet the people that work there, and I saw how dedicated they all are.

"Gibson guitars have lifted a million times, and with the new team being totally involved, that's what's been missing in Gibson for a long time now. There's no stopping them, which is great for all of us guitar players."

Gibson's Cesar Gueikian added, "Tony Iommi's iconic riffs, heavy tones and massively-influential albums created the blueprint for Heavy Metal and many other genres to follow. Having the opportunity to work with Tony to recreate his original 1964 SG is the ultimate honor for all of us at Gibson."


Related Stories


Tony Iommi Limited Edition Gibson SG Revealed

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Shares Christmas Video

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Offers Support For Metallica's Hetfield

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals His Earliest Influences

More Tony Iommi News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels To Have Cancer Procedure- Rush Music Surges Following Death Of Drummer Neil Peart- Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub- more


Reviews
Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

advertisement


Latest News
Rush Music Surges Following Death Of Drummer Neil Peart

Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

Unreleased David Bowie Tin Machine Track Revealed

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels To Have Cancer Procedure

Barenaked Ladies Announce North American Tour

Tony Iommi Limited Edition Gibson SG Revealed

New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released

Chester Bennington's Original Band Releases Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.