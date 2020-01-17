Tony Iommi Limited Edition Gibson SG Revealed

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi has teamed up with Gibson to release a limited-edition version of his 1964 Special SG called the "'Monkey' 1964 SG Special Replica".

Tony had this to say, "Recently I was invited to Nashville by Cesar and JC who I must tell you are so enthusiastic and passionate. I had the opportunity to go to the factories, meet the people that work there, and I saw how dedicated they all are.

"Gibson guitars have lifted a million times, and with the new team being totally involved, that's what's been missing in Gibson for a long time now. There's no stopping them, which is great for all of us guitar players."



Gibson's Cesar Gueikian added, "Tony Iommi's iconic riffs, heavy tones and massively-influential albums created the blueprint for Heavy Metal and many other genres to follow. Having the opportunity to work with Tony to recreate his original 1964 SG is the ultimate honor for all of us at Gibson."





