Tony Iommi Rocks Black Sabbath Classic With Hollywood Vampires

(hennemusic) Tony Iommi performed the Black Sabbath classic, "Paranoid", with the Hollywood Vampires in his hometown of Birmingham, UK on July 11, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.
The show at the city's Utilita Arena saw Iommi appear for the night's encore following a set by the band as part of their current tour of the UK and Europe.
"Last night I had the honour of playing Paranoid in Birmingham with the amazing Hollywood Vampires!," says Iommi. "Can't remember the last time I played with another band, such a special day."
"Thank you Tony Iommi and the great fans in Birmingham!!!!", posted the group led by Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen.
Last month, The Hollywood Vampires released "Live In Rio", an album that captures a fall 2015 performance before more than 100,000 fans at the 30th anniversary edition of Brazil's iconic Rock In Rio festival.
Watch video of Iommi's rare guest appearance in Birmingham here.
