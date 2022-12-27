Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunited For Special Jam (2022 In Review)

Icons surprise fans at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Video still

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunited For Special Jam was a top 22 story from Aug. 2022: Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited on stage in their hometown of Birmingham, England on August 8th for a special surprise performance.

The two metal legends reunited to perform two classic Black Sabbath songs, "Paranoid" and "Iron Man" at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games that took place in Birmingham.

They were joined by drummer Tommy Clufetos, who performed with Black Sabbath on their farewell tour, as well as bassist and keyboardist Adam Wakeman. Video of the jam has been shared online by Solid Gold Hits, watch it below:

