Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Shares 'Deified' Song and Video

Legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has shared a brand new song called "Deified", along with an animated music video, that accompany the launch of Iommi's new "Deified" perfume.

ony Iommi and Xerjoff launch the second chapter of the Xerjoff Blends venture, with the release of Deified, the brand new perfume, accompanied by a new track of the same name written by Tony Iommi together with a mind-blowing music video, directed by Donato Sansone.

Iommi had this to say, "Here we go again, another collaboration with my dear friend Sergio Momo (Xerjoff) with a new perfume called Deified. I'm really excited about our new perfume and after the success of our last one (Monkey Special) I hope that you'll like Deified as much as I do. We've gone through the same process of trying different samples of perfume over the last year until we came up with this one and I really like it."

Momo added, "Everything has its own cycle. A riff, a melody, a perfume. In the '70s, playing a vinyl backwards was a phenomenon that became a popular way to hide subliminal messages. The palindromic nature of a riff and backmasking became the catalyst for the creation of this journey with Tony."

The video was directed by Donato Sansone, who had this to say, "The 'Deified' music video born from the Xerjoff and Tony Iommi collaboration is a strong and powerful experience that I had the opportunity to personally experience as director of the project.

"The meeting with Sergio Momo, a brilliant scent artist with whom I have been collaborating for some time, led us to develop a video concept that was the visual and narrative extension of a truly powerful perfume and musical track.

"When I listened to the piece, I had the feeling of being faced with something threatening and fascinating at the same time and in the little brainstorming session we had with Sergio we felt the need to tell something 'dramatic' and emotionally strong without losing hope towards the future.

"Thus a story is born that somehow tells of a disastrous event, like that of the wars that infest our world, with notes of positivity and optimism towards the future.

"Deified is a palindrome word that can be read in both directions and the idea of the video lies precisely in this mirror game whereby it ends as it began, with the idea of being able to start rewriting a human story that seems to have a continuous decline towards the abyss."

Related Stories

Black Sabbath Releasing Tony Martin Era Box Set in May

Tony Iommi Rocks Black Sabbath Classic With Hollywood Vampires

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunited For Special Jam (2022 In Review)

Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch

News > Tony Iommi