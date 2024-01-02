Black Sabbath Releasing Tony Martin Era Box Set in May

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi revealed in a New Year's video to fans that the band is planning to release the long-awaited Tony Martin era box set in May.

Martin recorded several albums with the band in the late 1980s and mid 1990s. Iommi took to Facebook with a new video message that the group would finally be recognizing that era of the band with a box set this spring.

He said, "Last year when I did my message, I did say we'd have a (Tony Martin era) box set coming out. Well, now I've been informed that it'll be out in May. It's been held up with paperwork and legal stuff. But anyway, it's coming out in May now, if you're interested, and I hope you are."

Iommi then went on to reflect on the Black Sabbath Ballet, "It's been an interesting year again this year. It's great, great fun. A lot of different things happening. I was working with the Birmingham Royal Ballet with Carlos Acosta on doing the Black Sabbath Ballet, which was absolutely marvelous. I mean, they've done such a brilliant job. And the dancers are fantastic. Just all the people involved in it were just so into it, and it was great fun. And I was making an appearance on the end of some of the shows; not all of them; just some of them. But as soon as they put it on sale, the tickets sold out like that, which was fantastic. We had a lot of Sabbath fans come in who really enjoyed it. So, hopefully next year, or this year, of course, by the time you get this message, they're talking of taking it to America and Europe. So hopefully that'll happen, and everybody can get to see it. But it's well worth watching. Fantastic."

