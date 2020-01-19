David Lee Roth To Continue To Mix It Up With Solo Band

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth recently launched his Las Vegas Residency and will be hitting the road with KISS. He says that he selected the members of his band so that they had the ability to change up the song list as they go along.

Roth took his time to find the right players to perform with him in this new band that features Van Halen tribute band Eruption's lead guitarist Al Estrada, along with drummer Mike Mussleman, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler and keyboardist Danny Wagner.

Diamond Dave recently discussed the band during an interview with Celebrity Page. He said that the setlists for the shows "will be constantly redefining during the night."

He went on to explain that his backing band gives him that flexibility. He said, "I have a band that took over a year to put together, because we have real musicians really playing who can really interact with me.

"There has to be the spirit, there has to be the vibe and the attitude, and it's not one kind of music. You have to be as universal as my song catalog."





Related Stories

David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show

David Lee Roth Mixes Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album 2019 In Review

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy' 2019 In Review

More David Lee Roth News



