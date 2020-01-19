.

David Lee Roth To Continue To Mix It Up With Solo Band

William Lee | 01-19-2020

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth recently launched his Las Vegas Residency and will be hitting the road with KISS. He says that he selected the members of his band so that they had the ability to change up the song list as they go along.

Roth took his time to find the right players to perform with him in this new band that features Van Halen tribute band Eruption's lead guitarist Al Estrada, along with drummer Mike Mussleman, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler and keyboardist Danny Wagner.

Diamond Dave recently discussed the band during an interview with Celebrity Page. He said that the setlists for the shows "will be constantly redefining during the night."

He went on to explain that his backing band gives him that flexibility. He said, "I have a band that took over a year to put together, because we have real musicians really playing who can really interact with me.

"There has to be the spirit, there has to be the vibe and the attitude, and it's not one kind of music. You have to be as universal as my song catalog."


