Redlight King Share Their Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'

Redlight King have released a video for their cover of the Rush classic "Working Man". The band recorded the track last summer and were planning to release it last week before news broke about the death of Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Frontman Mark "Kaz" Kasprzyk had this to say about the cover, "I wanted to have a cover on the record, something that made sense with the 70's rock vibe we had going on. I thought about something from The Clash, The Allman Brothers, or early Petty but nothing was quite hitting me.

"Our producer, Jimmy Messer stumbled onto 'Working Man' one day while heading into the studio. We put it on blast and were like, that's the one! It fits my everyman blue collar roots, and sonically it matched what we were already creating. I upped the tempo and we dropped the key a full step. We rehearsed it for a couple days and recorded it live."

Kaz also shared his thoughts on Neil's death, "First of all, I was sad. We've lost so many iconic musicians in the past couple of years. I knew Neil was sick for quite some time, so I wasn't shocked, but it's still a tragic loss. My dad was 65 when he died of cancer, I feel for his family, loved ones and fans alike." Watch the video here.





