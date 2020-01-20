.

Redlight King Share Their Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'

William Lee | 01-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Redlight King

Redlight King have released a video for their cover of the Rush classic "Working Man". The band recorded the track last summer and were planning to release it last week before news broke about the death of Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Frontman Mark "Kaz" Kasprzyk had this to say about the cover, "I wanted to have a cover on the record, something that made sense with the 70's rock vibe we had going on. I thought about something from The Clash, The Allman Brothers, or early Petty but nothing was quite hitting me.

"Our producer, Jimmy Messer stumbled onto 'Working Man' one day while heading into the studio. We put it on blast and were like, that's the one! It fits my everyman blue collar roots, and sonically it matched what we were already creating. I upped the tempo and we dropped the key a full step. We rehearsed it for a couple days and recorded it live."

Kaz also shared his thoughts on Neil's death, "First of all, I was sad. We've lost so many iconic musicians in the past couple of years. I knew Neil was sick for quite some time, so I wasn't shocked, but it's still a tragic loss. My dad was 65 when he died of cancer, I feel for his family, loved ones and fans alike." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Redlight King Share Their Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'

More Redlight King News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pearl Jam Share More 'Gigaton' Album Details- Metallica Pay Tribute To Ray Burton- Queen Make History With Royal Mint Honor- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Share More 'Gigaton' Album Details

Metallica Pay Tribute To Ray Burton

Queen Make History With Royal Mint Honor

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam At Light Of Day Benefit

Halestorm Planning To Release Two New EP

Redlight King Share Their Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'

Stroke 9 Announce New Album 'Calafrio'

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Shares Live 'Smoke And Mirrors' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.