.

Redlight King Premiere 'Heavy Heart' Video

Keavin Wiggins | December 15, 2022

Redlight King Premiere 'Heavy Heart' Video
Single art

Redlight King have released a music video for their new single "Heavy Heart." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "In Our Blood", which will arrive next year.

"This song is very personal to me," shares Redlight King founder and frontman Kaz. "It reflects on a loving relationship that ended in heartbreak. The person in my life wasn't able to communicate their true feelings and I'm not sure I was in a place to receive the message. It feels lonely because it is. There's pain in losing someone you love and no amount of intuition or clarity can make it better, but writing this song helped me find closure and say what I needed to say in their absence.

Discussing the "Heavy Heart" video, he says: "For me the video translates the solitude and cold nature of bearing a broken heart, and somehow in this sadness there is beauty. I feel the ability to love someone triumphs over losing them. The video was taken in and around Yosemite National Park, Northern California by Strati Hovartos." Watch the video below:

