Redlight King Premiere 'Eye Of A Hurricane' Video

02-03-2023

Album art

(SRO) Redlight King have premiered a music video for their new single, "Eye Of A Hurricane," which comes from their forthcoming album "In Our Blood" (due March 3rd).

"In Our Blood" was written and produced by frontman Mark "Kaz" Kasprzyk at his studio, The Wheelhouse, in Los Angeles, CA with long-time collaborator and guitarist Julian Tomarin, who also co-wrote a few tracks, and drummer Randy Cooke.

"I wanted fast, heavy rock songs and I wanted it to seamlessly translate to the live show, with a full rock band--something that was well-recorded but nothing too slick or overproduced," shares Kaz. "I feel like my music has always been about telling people's stories and saying what's really going on from the grass roots perspective, with a bit of hope in the message."

